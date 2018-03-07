Selecting the right shovel to clear the snow

After New Englanders hunker down during the storm, the clean up will begin.

However, having the right equipment to dig out can make all the difference in the world.

If you're like me, you probably thought you could put this away for the season, but having the right shovel can save you some headaches.

Plastic, metal, blades, no blades, curved handles, and straight. There are plenty of options when shopping for a shovel that will get the job done.

"I think that if you're going to spend the money, you should get quality now and then you'll have it ready for next year," said Michael Johnson with Rocky's Ace Hardware in Springfield.

Rocky's is bringing the winter products front and center, but not all shovels are the same.

"I recommend the plastic shovels if you have any broken cement, but the metal shovels are better if you want a good clean...if you have a smooth surface," Johnson added.

Ergonomic shovels with a curved handle have grown increasingly popular.

"It's better for your back. Even if you're young, you want to start saving your back now," Johnson explained.

However, this heavy, wet snow piling up could cause muscle strain.

Grab a shovel that is a comfortable weight and length.

"The size of the shovel is important. You don't want to take too much at one time. However, the size shovel you get...just take as little as possible," Johnson said.

Also, when you are shoveling, don't move snow into the wind. That could create more work.

