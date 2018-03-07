Three arrests made following foot chase in Springfield

Springfield Police have made three arrests following a foot chase that took place on Wednesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., police spotted a man they knew to have several outstanding warrants on Sumner Avenue.

When officers approached, they saw that he was with two other men.

Police told Ronald Ingram, 20, he was under arrest for four default warrants.

David Wilson, one of the men with Ingram, sprinted away from the officers.

Police began to chase Wilson on foot, eventually running to Sorrento Street and scaling a fence.

Officers said Wilson was reportedly throwing plastic bags on the ground as he continued toward Ventura Street. Wilson then attempted to hide in a backyard before taking off on foot again.

Police said they soon caught up to Wilson on Ventura Street where he was taken into custody.

19-year-old Ayman Khalifa had remained on Sumner Avenue and was also arrested for two default warrants.

Wilson, 33, has been charged with possession of a class B substance, possession to distribute a class D substance and resisting arrest.

All three men are from Springfield.

