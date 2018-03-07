Springfield DPW prepping for snow removal operations

As the snow intensifies, DPW crews are hitting the streets to keep them clear.

The snowfall started to pick up in intensity in Springfield by mid-Wednesday afternoon.

From Springfield's DPW command Center, they can get a real-time look at the major intersections throughout the city through the use of video cameras.

As of 5 p.m., the major intersections looked to be in pretty good shape.

The city's plowing operation has not started yet.

The plows were at the ready all day long in preparation for the Nor’Easter. Earlier, some were out salting.

Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News that what the game plan is for clearing streets tonight.

"We have plows our sanding and salting. As the snow starts to pile up, we will get the plowing operation underway. We have 20 city plows, 160 private contractors. We will be plowing overnight," Cignoli said.

Cignoli told Western Mass News he expects the city’s plowing operation to begin between 6 and 8 p.m. and continue overnight.

