Lia Surprise Squad helps drivers fuel up before the storm

We had an exciting turn for drivers on the road ahead of this Nor'easter.

The Western Mass News and Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad struck again.

The snow may be coming down now, but the Surprise Squad helped fill up fuel tanks for drivers at the Big Y Express in Wilbraham.

We first surprised Scott from West Springfield, who was out getting slips signed for plowing and making his rounds with a nearly empty gas tank.

We also surprised a deserving Springfield teacher, who is constantly hitting the road between work and two teenage daughters.

We were filling tanks to make sure these drivers had one less thing to worry about.

Don't forget - if you'd like to nominate someone for a visit from the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad, email surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.