Tips to protect your heart health while shoveling

While heavy, wet snow continues to fall across western Massachusetts Wednesday night, there are some things you should be aware of when you are out there shoveling later on.

When it comes to this heavy wet snow, it's no secret that its hard to shovel.

It can be especially strenuous for someone who isn’t active, or has a history of heart disease, but there are steps you can take to prevent an injury.

For instance, grabbing a smaller shovel so that you are picking up smaller amounts of snow.

If at all possible, instead of picking up the snow, if you can just push it, that will keep your blood pressure down to a safer level.

Wearing a heart monitor when shoveling can be beneficial for some, but there are things that the monitor wont show that can be dangerous.

"When you are lifting with your arms what you won't see with a Fitbit is that you are increasing your blood pressure, putting a greater force on your heart," said Amair Lotfi, Director of Inpatient Cardiology.

You can also shovel small amounts of at a time, and be sure to stop and rest if you get tired.

If there's a possibility of snow blowing your driveway, that’s the best way to avoid heart issues.

