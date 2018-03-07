Snow Totals for March 7, 2018 Nor'Easter

Here are some snow totals from Wednesday, March 7th snowstorm.



Hampden County:

Granville - 7.0"

Chester - 7.0"

Blandford - 6.0"

Southwick - 4.8"

Chicopee - 3.5"

Westfield - 2.5"

Wales - 2.0"

Longmeadow - 2.5"

West Springfield - 1.4"

Hampden - 0.7"



Hampshire County:

Middlefield - 6.0"

Worthington - 5.5"

Florence - 3.5"

Westhampton - 3.0"

Southampton - 2.5"

Easthampton - 2.0"

Plainfield - 1.5"

Granby - 1.2"

South Hadley - 1.0"



Franklin County:

Colrain - 8.0"

Heath - 8.0"

Rowe - 7.6"

Ashfield - 7.0"

Leyden - 6.0"

Buckland - 5.5"

Northfield - 4.5"

Deerfield - 3.0"

Erving - 2.0"



Berkshire County:

North Adams - 17.0"

New Marlborough - 7.0"

Pittsfield - 7.0"

Savoy - 7.0"

North Adams - 6.8"

Lenoxdale - 5.8"



Submit your own snow totals and pictures to Western Mass News by emailing shareit@westernmassnews.com or through the Western Mass News app.

