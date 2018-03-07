Snow Totals for March 7, 2018 Nor'Easter

Here are some snow totals from Wednesday, March 7th snowstorm.
Hampden County:
Granville - 7.0"
Chester - 7.0"
Blandford - 6.0"
Southwick - 4.8"
Chicopee - 3.5"
Westfield - 2.5"
Wales - 2.0"
Longmeadow - 2.5"
West Springfield - 1.4"
Hampden - 0.7"
Hampshire County:
Middlefield - 6.0"
Worthington - 5.5"
Florence - 3.5"
Westhampton - 3.0"
Southampton - 2.5"
Easthampton - 2.0"
Plainfield - 1.5"
Granby - 1.2"
South Hadley - 1.0"
Franklin County:
Colrain - 8.0"
Heath - 8.0"
Rowe - 7.6"
Ashfield - 7.0"
Leyden - 6.0"
Buckland - 5.5"
Northfield - 4.5"
Deerfield - 3.0"
Erving - 2.0"
Berkshire County:
North Adams - 17.0"
New Marlborough - 7.0"
Pittsfield - 7.0"
Savoy - 7.0"
North Adams - 6.8"
Lenoxdale - 5.8"
Submit your own snow totals and pictures to Western Mass News by emailing shareit@westernmassnews.com or through the Western Mass News app.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.