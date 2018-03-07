Residents brave deteriorating road conditions

Road conditions continue to deteriorate this evening as heavy, wet snow continues to fall across western Massachusetts.

Most residents have stayed off the rods, but for those who braved the conditions told Western Mass News they wished they stayed home.

"I didn't think it was this bad, but its actually pretty bad out here," said Springfield resident Naithen Soto.

Soto decided to take on the storm on his bike.

He took a minute to chat with Western Mass News with ice and snow stuck to his face, and said his method of transportation works for him.

"My bike gets me where ever I need to go. It doesn't matter. Rain, snow, I'll get there with my bike," said Soto.



For those who have to get out to work on Thursday are not looking forward to cleaning up and heading out.

"It's probably going to be rough. That's all I can expect. I have to work tomorrow so I'm just going to have to deal with it," said Chicopee resident Adam Rivera.

Although the end of winter may be near, for some New Englanders, it seems so far away.

"It doesn't feel like its going to stop any time soon. Sad to say. I hope it doesn't snow in April but its still snowing in March and we are kind of in the middle, its not going to stop any time soon," said Chicopee resident Joel Perez.

The nor'easter will stop in the early morning hours and crews will be working all night long to clear the roads for the commute.

