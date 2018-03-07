Plow crews hard at work to keep roadways clear

Plows crews are going to be working overtime Wednesday night into Thursday morning trying to clear the snow across western Massachusetts.

Western Mass News did a ride along with crews from G&H Landscaping in Holyoke.

Ryan Jones, the owner of the company said he welcomes the extra money, but is looking forward to warmer times.



"No sleep, got to make the money while you can," said Jones.



Jones has been plowing snow for 18 years. His night of clearing snow started at 8 p.m. and made his way around the Pioneer Valley.



"[It's] a little bit slippery, sometimes hard staying in the lines in the darkness but you get used to it. Take your time, be safe and do it in a safe manner," Jones noted.



This late winter storm is great if you love snow, but for Ryan, he's had spring fever for awhile now.

"This puts us back a step and we're looking to get back into the full service doing landscaping and this puts us back a little bit," said Jones.

Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this storm both on-air and online.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.