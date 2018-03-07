Chicopee police seek to identify person of interest in felony larceny case

Chicopee police are asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest in a felony larceny case.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News the man in the picture entered through the side door of National Vinyl Products on Coburn Street and allegedly stole an employees credit card.

Wilk said the victim did not realize the card was missing until they were alerted by the credit card company that someone was attempting to use the card and buy over $300 of alcohol.

It turns out there were over $3,000 in unauthorized charges on the credit card, Wilk noted. None of the personnel

Anyone who can identify the man in the picture is asked to contact Chicopee Police by calling 413-594-1740.

