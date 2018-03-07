Over 1,000 Eversource customers without power

Wednesday's nor'easter continues to drop heavy, wet snow that has knocked out power for over a thousand Eversource customers.

According to the Eversource outage map, 1,503 customers across Springfield, West Springfield, and Southwick are without power.

In Springfield, there's 168 customers without power, 831 without power in West Springfield, and 497 without power in Southwick.

There's no word to when these outages will be repaired. Western Mass News was told by Eversource that crews are responding to try and get those customers back up as soon as possible.

Since temperatures are so close to 32 degrees, there's more water available to accumulate and cause the heavy wet snow that has fallen across New England.

Some parts of western Massachusetts saw up to 17 inches of snow.

Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this storm on-air and online.

