Power restored to most of WMass

Power has been restored to many in Western Massachusetts.

Late Wednesday night, Eversource reported that over 1,500 customers were without power following the latest Nor'easter. Many of those outages were reported in Springfield, West Springfield, and Southwick.

Since temperatures was so close to 32 degrees, there was more water available to accumulate and cause the heavy wet snow that has fallen across New England.

Some parts of western Massachusetts saw up to 24 inches of snow.

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Eversource was reporting just 36 customers without electricity across the region.

National Grid was also reporting around 60 outages Thursday morning.

Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this storm on-air and online.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

