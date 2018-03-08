Getting cold tonight and snow showers return Friday

Even though the snowstorm is long gone, the Nor’easter isn’t.

Low pressure continues to spin across Maine tonight, keeping spotty mountain snow showers around along with a good deal of clouds and a healthy breeze. We did warm into the middle and upper 30s today, which allowed for some snow melt and as temperatures fall tonight, everything will refreeze. For those without power, this will be a rough night. With some partial clearing and a lighter breeze through dawn, temps will fall into the teens for most.

Friday begins with some brief sunshine, but we cloud up quickly. An upper level low will pass over New England, bringing scattered snow showers and squalls through in the afternoon. Any squalls that come through will bring a quick coating to an inch of snow and will reduce visibility. The valley should only see light coatings while the hills and Berkshires could get an inch or two of snow. Winds could occasionally gust to 20-25 mph.

It will be a chilly start to the weekend with mainly dry weather on the way. Saturday will be a breezy day with low pressure still slowly exiting the Northeast. Expect lots of clouds and highs around 40. A bit more sun is expected Sunday as the low makes a bit more progress and with the sun, highs should get into the mid-40s.

We are still stuck in our weather pattern where coastal storm formation remains a concern. Early next week we are watching strong energy moving south out of Canada and low pressure riding along the jet stream to our south. Models are still iffy on details with these systems, but worst case is that they phase together into yet another Nor’easter. However, there is still a decent chance that low pressure passes off the Carolina coast and heads out to sea while we deal with the colder system coming in from the north. Across western Mass, we’d only have spotty rain and snow showers to deal with along with continued chilly temps. Stay tuned.

