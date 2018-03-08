Nor'easter moves out but clouds linger

Our major nor'easter continues to spin away as the snow continues to wind down across the valley. Snow totals are by far the highest in the Berkshires where an intense band of snow set up last night and barely moved. Snow amounts of 1-2 feet were reported there. Most across the valley picked up between 6-12" of accumulation.

Today remains brisk and unsettled with a few rain and snow showers throughout the day. Temps return to near 40 degrees this afternoon. While our Nor'easter will be out of the area Friday, we stay unsettled due to a lot of energy overhead. Scattered snow showers are possible with some rain in the mix in the valley. Accumulations should be scant.

Dry weather is back this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures in the 40s. We will likely get lots of melting during the day and refreezing at night as temps return to the 20s. Next week we are tracking an upper level low and developing coastal low, but the forecast is still iffy at this point. With our current weather pattern not expected to change much, another nor'easter is certainly possible. One to watch.