Nor'easter snow makes for messy morning commute

Cleanup is well underway across western Massachusetts as plows continue to try and make the roads safe for the morning commute.

As of 8:30 a.m., MassDOT said that just over 2,700 crews are out clearing state roads with plows and salt.

Conditions on the state's highways range from wet to slushy and snow-covered.

The speed limit remains reduced to 40 miles per hour between the New York state line and Exit 11 in Millbury. However, the restriction for tandem tractor-trailers and specialty vehicles have been lifted.

Those traveling along the westbound side of the Mass. Pike saw some delays in Palmer after tractor-trailer jack-knifed near Route 181. That crash has since been cleared.

Peter Pan buses says it will be back to normal today. However, there are a few cancellations.

Motorists are being urged to allow for extra time, take it slow, and #DontCrowdThePlow.

