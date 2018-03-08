Nor'easter snow makes for messy morning commute - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Nor'easter snow makes for messy morning commute

Posted: Updated:
By Darren Ayotte
Connect
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Cleanup is well underway across western Massachusetts as plows continue to try and make the roads safe for the morning commute.

As of 8:30 a.m., MassDOT said that just over 2,700 crews are out clearing state roads with plows and salt.

Conditions on the state's highways range from wet to slushy and snow-covered.

The speed limit remains reduced to 40 miles per hour between the New York state line and Exit 11 in Millbury.  However, the restriction for tandem tractor-trailers and specialty vehicles have been lifted.

Those traveling along the westbound side of the Mass. Pike saw some delays in Palmer after tractor-trailer jack-knifed near Route 181.  That crash has since been cleared.

Peter Pan buses says it will be back to normal today.  However, there are a few cancellations.  

> For more information on delays with Peter Pan, CLICK HERE.
> For information on PVTA delays and cancellations, CLICK HERE

Motorists are being urged to allow for extra time, take it slow, and #DontCrowdThePlow.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.