Nor'easter snow makes for messy morning commute

Cleanup is well underway across western Massachusetts as plows continue to try and make the roads safe for the morning commute.
As of 8:30 a.m., MassDOT said that just over 2,700 crews are out clearing state roads with plows and salt.
Conditions on the state's highways range from wet to slushy and snow-covered.
The speed limit remains reduced to 40 miles per hour between the New York state line and Exit 11 in Millbury. However, the restriction for tandem tractor-trailers and specialty vehicles have been lifted.
Those traveling along the westbound side of the Mass. Pike saw some delays in Palmer after tractor-trailer jack-knifed near Route 181. That crash has since been cleared.
Peter Pan buses says it will be back to normal today. However, there are a few cancellations.
> For more information on delays with Peter Pan, CLICK HERE.
> For information on PVTA delays and cancellations, CLICK HERE.
Motorists are being urged to allow for extra time, take it slow, and #DontCrowdThePlow.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.