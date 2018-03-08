Nor'easter snow makes for messy road conditions

Cleanup is well underway across western Massachusetts as plows continue to try and make the roads safe for motorists.

At the height of Thursday morning's commute, MassDOT had approximately 3,000 crews were clearing state roads with plows and salt.

By 12 p.m., just over 600 crews remained out on the roads.

Conditions on the state's highways range from wet to slushy and snow-covered.

[PHOTOS: March 7 Nor'easter]

The speed limit restriction, as well as the restriction for tandem tractor-trailers and specialty vehicles, on the Mass. Pike have both been lifted.

Those traveling along the westbound side of the Mass. Pike saw some delays in Palmer after tractor-trailer jack-knifed near Route 181. That crash has since been cleared.

[CLICK HERE to check out snow totals from across the area]

Peter Pan buses says it will be back to normal today. However, there are a few cancellations.

> For more information on delays with Peter Pan, CLICK HERE.

> For information on PVTA delays and cancellations, CLICK HERE.

Motorists are being urged to allow for extra time, take it slow, and #DontCrowdThePlow.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.