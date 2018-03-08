Baker: non-emergency Executive Branch employees should not report to work

The latest Nor'easter is having an impact on some state offices.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday morning that all offices for non-emergency state executive branch employees will be closed for the day due to the "prolonged impacts of the ongoing winter storm."

The governor is also urging caution if you are heading out after the storm.

"Overnight, heavy snowfall and high winds have resulted in hazardous driving conditions. With several communities experiencing power outages and downed trees, the administration is urging residents to stay off roadways and to use public transportation when possible," Baker said on Twitter.

