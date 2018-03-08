Snow delays court openings, closes Mass. RMV offices

The remnants from this latest Nor'easter is impacting local state agencies.

The Mass. Judiciary said that all Western Massachusetts courts will be delayed in opening until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Courts located in Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Plymouth, and Nantucket counties will open at their regular time.

In addition, MassDOT announced that due to the weather conditions, all RMV offices will be closed on Thursday.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced earlier Thursday that all offices for non-emergency state executive branch employees will be closed for the day due to the "prolonged impacts of the ongoing winter storm."

