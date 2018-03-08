Commuter train derails in Massachusetts; no one hurt

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) - A tree limb weighed down by snow that snapped off and became wedged in a switch is the likely cause of a commuter train derailment in Massachusetts.

There were about 100 passengers on board but no one was hurt when the Boston-bound train derailed in Wilmington at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Tory Mazzola, a spokesman for Keolis Commuter Services, which runs the system for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, called it a "low-speed derailment."

He says it appears the train struck a tree branch that had come down during the storm, dragged it several hundred feet until it snapped and became wedged in the switch.

The National Weather Service reports that Wilmington got more than 10 inches of snow.

The derailment remains under investigation.

The MBTA reported multiple storm-related delays.

