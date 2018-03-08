Over a foot of snow fell in Holland

Snow cleanup played out in all communities across western Massachusetts today.

The snow totals are in. Holland received 14 inches of snow and cleanup has gone on since overnight.

However, residents said that they have dealt with this many times before.



"It's fairly routine for us now. We got it down to a science," said Michael.

That science includes heavy duty snowblowers, pickup trucks, highway department plows, and tractors.

The goal? clear out that snow accurately and efficiently.

Just ask Tom Campo, who waited patiently like he has for the last 40 years in town, for the flakes to finally stop falling.

"It wasn't bad until about 7, 8 o'clock., then it started really coming down and during the night, it really came down," Campo said.

Campo unleashed his Kubota tractor on the second nor'easter in a week. It didn't take long before his rather long driveway was all clear of nearly a foot and a half of snow.

"Four wheel drive, it's got the bucket and the scraper on the back of it and it gets the snow pushed around...better than shoveling sometimes," Campo explained.

Sadly, that tractor served him no help this time last week, when Campo's home went dark.

"I had a tree come down last storm, you can see it's broken...took the wires right off my house," Campo said.

National Grid reported less than five power outages in town Wednesday. The outages centered on Vinton Road. A spokesperson told Western Mass News they are continuing to respond to major damage reports and expect to have this minor outage cleared before midnight tonight, but are reminding residents to stay clear of any live wires.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.