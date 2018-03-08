North Adams digging out from feet of snow

Snow piled up in varying amounts across western Massachusetts and it appears that towns in northern Berkshire County may have seen some of the highest amounts.

While totals are still being tabulated, it looks like Clarksburg received the most snow in state.

As we drove out to Berkshire County Thursday, it sort of felt like we were inside a snow globe. There was very low visibility at times and a whole lot of snow.

It actually only stopped snowing in North Adams shortly before 12 p.m. Thursday. we were still seeing flurries north of greenfield this morning.

North Adams saw 30 inches of snow. Clarksburg, just north of North Adams, reported 32 inches and that's the highest total across the state.

Some side roads are still pretty snowy, but overall, Route 2 and major highways are clear.

We've seen people out and about today clearing their driveways and trying to dig themselves out of the two-plus feet of snow.

We're going to go meet with some residents to hear how they're dealing with all of this snow. More on that tonight at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

