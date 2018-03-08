Police: suspect dumped mattresses on someone else's property

The West Springfield Police Department is asking for your help in identifying an individual who they say must learn the error of his ways.

“Nobody likes to wake up or go to work to find that somebody felt it appropriate to dump their trash on their property,” West Springfield police said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

On Tuesday, surveillance footage captured a man in a pickup truck who appeared to be disposing of a mattress. The error, police say, was that the man dumped the mattress on someone else’s property.

“We would like to speak with this individual and help him learn the error of his ways with the hope that he becomes a better person as a result of his mistake," police noted in a Facebook post.

If you have any information on the person in the video, please contact West Springfield Police’s Detective Bureau at (413) 263-3210 or Text-a-Tip by texting ‘SOLVE’ along with your message to 274637.

