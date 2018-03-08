Springfield DPW enforcing city's parking ban

It was a day to dig out from yesterday's Nor'easter.

As people got their shovels and snowblowers out, DPW crews put the finishing touches on keeping the streets clear.

At Springfield's DPW headquarters, it was all hands on deck during the storm.

Because the snow didn't start piling up until the evening, the plowing operation didn't begin until about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A day after the second Nor'easter hits western Massachusetts in about a week, Springfield DPW crews continue salting and sanding roads after an all-night plowing operation.

"We worked all through the night. We have a few streets to do, but pretty much had everything wrapped up by 10 this morning," said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

Cignoli told Western Mass News that the city has over a thousand lane miles to plow making it a major plowing operation.

"We do about 1,100 lane miles. We had, between our equipment and contractors, about 165 pieces of equipment out there last night," Cignoli added.

At the DPW's command center, monitors showed a real-time look at major streets and intersections.

Cignoli also told Western Mass News that officials in the command center keep an updated map of the city's 15 sections and which streets have been plowed by mid-morning just about all streets were complete.

Cignoli also urged Springfield residents to obey the city's parking ban during a storm to allow the plows to do their job.

The parking ban is enforced.

"We towed about 160 cars. We ticketed about 350 or so around the city," Cignoli explained.

Springfield resident Bonnie Harris told Western Mass News that she noticed a car being towed on her street and said the parking ban makes her feel safer during a storm.

"It's very important people can get down their in case of an emergency - ambulance, fire, police. We had a fire a month and a half ago across the street from me, so it's real important people can pass through the street safely," Harris said.

Cignoli also said that the city had more police officers on the streets handing out tickets to parking ban violators.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.