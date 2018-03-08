GoFundMe page launched for mother and children found dead in West Brookfield

It was one week ago to the day that a West Brookfield mother and her three children were found dead inside their home.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up to help raise money for memorial services for the family.

That page was set up yesterday and so far, as of Thursday afternoon, more than $5,000 of the $10,000 goal has been reached.

The GoFundMe page includes pictures of the three children: 8-year old Madison, 6-year old James, and 2-year old Michael.

The page also has a photo of the children's mother, Sara, and her husband, Moses.

A statement on the page reads in part: "The goal is to help with memorial services and all finances that come along with a devastating tragedy such as this."

It was a week ago that Sara Bermudez and her three children were found dead inside their home on Old Warren Road in West Brookfield.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early has ruled the deaths a homicide. He has asked for the public's help as the investigation continues.

Early said that authorities are looking for a yellow diesel fuel can that is believed to be missing from the home.

Meanwhile, the community continues to mourn.

At a recent vigil, four ribbons were wrapped around a tree. Each ribbon for a family member who was killed.

After the GoFundMe page was posted, prayers and condolences continue to come in for the family.

Carasyn wrote, "My prayers and sympathy for him and his family. May God give you strength to keep your faith in him and his plan."

Jessica added, "My deepest sympathies to Moses and the extended Bermudez family. Thinking of you in the days ahead."

We put a call in to Early's office this afternoon to get the latest on the investigation. A spokesperson for the D.A. said there was no update today on the investigation, which at this point is an active and ongoing one.

