Crews respond to fire on Wait St. in Springfield

Emergency crews have responded to a fire inside a single-family home in the Liberty Heights neighborhood of Springfield.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that the home is on 121 Wait Street.

When our crew arrived to the scene, a heavy amount of smoke could be seen coming from a window at the top floor of the home.

According to the Springfield Assessors Database, it's a two-story home built in 1925.

No other information is immediately available.

