Fire on Wait St. in Springfield leaves 4 displaced

Four Springfield residents have been forced to find another place to stay after a fire caused extensive damage to their Liberty Heights home Thursday afternoon.

When crews responded to the home on 121 Wait Street around 3:39 p.m., they found the fire started on the rear porch and extended into the second floor.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

Leger noted the second floor was gutted due to water damage, and there was smoke damage on the first floor.

In total, the fire caused $70,000 in damage, according to Leger.

Those residents that have been displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross at this time.

