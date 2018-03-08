Doctors warn of possible injuries when shoveling snow

Wednesday's nor'easter dropped a mixture of heavy, wet snow across New England.

The sheer weight of snow can be tough to gauge when digging out from a winter wallop.



Shoveling can be back busting work, and the weight of the storm’s snow has left many people seeking medical attention.

Wet snow can weigh about 20 pounds per cubic foot, and densely packed snow can be as heavy as ice.

"Any muscles, tendons, ligaments could be pulled. You need to be careful if you’re not in shape, do proper warm-up, take lots of breaks," said Louise Cardellina at AFC Urgent Care.



For many folks, clearing out the mounds of snow is a priority, but doctors warn about possible injuries.



"Know what kind of snow you’re dealing with. If it’s powdery soft, it’s going to be lighter. If it’s raining and mixed with snow, it is going to be much heavier. You do have to be careful.

It is best to listen to your body," Cardellina explained.



"If you find that you’re struggling. If there is any pain whatsoever, stop," Cardellina added.



Priscilla Ress from Eversource told Western Mass News that the snow wasn’t heavy enough to cause much damage to branches.



"We were really watching this storm, since we have already been through one round of severe weather. We’re concerned because the trees have already been weakened. This time we caught a break," said Ress.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.