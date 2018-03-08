Scammers posing to be water and sewer commission employees

Suspicious people have been showing up in western Massachusetts, claiming to be an employee for a water company while trying to gain access to homes.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission sending out an alert to its customers in Springfield and Ludlow after multiple reports of impostors.



"We have received a few reports of suspicious people showing up to customers’ homes claiming that they need to test the water and over the last month we have been receiving more and more of those reports," said Jaimye Bartak with the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.



Scammers will try to do whatever they can to gain access to the home.

They will show up unannounced, trying to set up an appointment to test water and will leave a card for you to call them back.

One scammer claims her name is Maria Rodriguez and she only speaks Spanish, and tells residents that she needs to test the water, but she is not with the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.



"Unfortunately, we also received a report of a recent robbery where the people approached the homeowner and said that they were from the water department, and they had to read the meter," Bartak noted.

Bartak wants everyone to know Springfield Water and Sewer Commissions employees would never arrive at your home unannounced to do maintenance to test your water



There are many layers of safety at the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission in order to insure customer protection.



"We will never ask for money at your home, we will always arrive in an official vehicle. Employees have identification cards and we encourage our customers to ask for those whenever they have an appointment," Bartak explained.



Even if you check the ID and you are still not sure that this person should be at your home, you can call the company and they will verify that work is being done in your area or not.



If you suspect there's a scammer in your neighborhood, you are asked to call your local police department.

