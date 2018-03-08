Holyoke PD investigate threat made by elementary school student

An investigation by the Holyoke Police Department is underway after a verbal threat was made by a student at the Blessed Sacrament School.

According to Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert, one student said they were going to bring a weapon to school.

The threat was reportedly heard by several other students who were alarmed by the comment, and appropriately reported the threat to school officials who then reported it to police on Thursday.

Now, Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said they are in the beginning stages of the investigation, and police have interviewed all parties involved.

The Blessed Sacrament School is run by the Roman Catholic Dioscese of Springfield.

Mark Dupont, Spokesperson for the Springfield Diocese, told Western Mass News the student who allegedly made the threat has been suspended until the investigation by Holyoke Police is complete.

Dupont said an alert was sent to parents on Thursday letting them know there was a "situation" and it is being handled.

Dupont added that there is "zero tolerance for such activity or behavior", and disciplinary actions are pending.

