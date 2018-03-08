Springfield church hosts immigration forum

Many faith groups gathered to hear stories of immigrants, and to learn more about the immigration process Thursday night in Springfield.

The forum was organized by the Pioneer Valley Project in hopes of giving people a better understanding of our current immigration system.

Some of the immigrants at the event came to our country many years ago..and spoke out about where things stand now.



Immigrants like Rosa Clase came to the United States almost twenty years ago from Venezuela.

Clase said her English isn't very good, but wanted people to know why she's here and how hard she works.



"I came here for a better life, for my family, for my kids. Now I'm a citizen of the United States," said Clase.



Rosa Clase was one of many immigrants at the South Congregational Church in Springfield Thursday night.

Although she's already been in the u.s for many years, she came to hear other resilient stories and how she believes our immigration system has evolved.

"People do not understand the process of immigration. I hear a lot people saying, 'why don't people wait in the back of the line like my family did', but there is no line. The system is really, really complicated," said Emily Rodriguez with the Pioneer Valley Project.



Clase and her family have made the united states their home... and she says her heart hurts for the dreamers who may not be allowed to stay.



"My mind cannot process what would happen if I were to be separated from my kids. Here we have people who go with others when they have to check in with ICE and they are so fearful that they are going to be detained," Clase added.



The deadline for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program has come and gone.

President Trump said by March 5, there would be a permanent fix to let the children who entered the country illegally as children to stay.

Court decisions have forced the White House to keep renewing DACA permits until further notice.



Before the forum, visitors had an 11 minute moment of silence to honor the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the country.

