A dry, cool weekend on the way, but snow returns early in the week

A wintry end to the week with snow showers and flurries around much of the afternoon. High temperatures only made it into the middle and upper 30s again-below normal for this time of year. However, the culprit-an upper level low overhead-will begin moving out tonight.

A gusty breeze and snow showers will lighten and end tonight across western Mass. Scattered clouds linger overnight with some clear sky at times, allowing temps to return to the middle and upper 20s.

Saturday will be a dry day for the valley, but the Berkshires may still have a few snow showers around thanks to a gusty west-northwest breeze. Gusts should get to 20-25mph range. Breaks of sun will be limited and clouds win out overall yet again. Weak high pressure will finally build in Saturday night and Sunday with some drier weather. Sunshine returns Sunday, which will help temps climb back into the middle 40s.

Our weather pattern remains unchanged going into next week and we are watching low pressure move toward the Carolina coast on Monday then become a stronger coastal low. Whether or not this storm comes up the coast is still in question. It is a possibility right now and could bring accumulating snow to southern New England. There is still a decent chance the storm remains too far south to bring much impact to western Mass at all. For now, expect the storm to brush by with light snow for Tuesday. Check for changes to this forecast over the weekend.

An upper level low will then move down from the great Lakes Tuesday to Thursday, keeping us chilly and unsettled with lingering snow shower chances. By the end of the week as this low moves out, our temperatures will finally moderate.

