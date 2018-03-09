Ludlow Police seeking help in locating missing 17-year-old girl

(MA Registry of Motor Vehicles photo via Ludlow Police)

Ludlow Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

Police said they received a report from a Ludlow father, stating his daughter’s whereabouts have been unknown since March 7.

17-year-old Kaitlin Campbell reportedly left Ludlow High School on Wednesday around 11 a.m. to return home.

Shortly after, she left her home unannounced.

Police said Campbell may be traveling out of state as she has family in other states.

According to police, she is not considered to be in danger.

Campbell was last seen wearing a Ludlow High School Volleyball jacket and sweatpants with blue Crocs.

If you have any information on Campbell’s whereabouts, please contact Ludlow Police Department at (413) 583-8305.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.