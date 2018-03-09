Thousands remains without power across New England

BOSTON (AP) - More than 170,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts remain without power after a nor'easter dropped a foot or more of snow in the region.

National Grid was reporting about 134,000 outages, mostly north of Boston, on Friday morning. Eversource was reporting about 36,000 outages in the state.

Connecticut's two major utilities had about 60,000 outages early Friday, mostly along coastal areas. Rhode Island had about 1,600 outages.

Utilities say it could be days before power is restored to everyone, as hundreds of line crews struggle with downed wires and roads blocked by downed trees.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.