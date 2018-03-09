Student suspended following threat at Holyoke school

Children in Holyoke are back to class today after a student threatened to bring in a weapon.

Blessed Sacrament School said the school is taking the threat very seriously, but one that shouldn’t cause any panic for parents going forward.

One by one, the 200-plus students of Blessed Sacrament started their Friday just like any other.

Nothing was different, nor unusual – which was what school staff hoped to accomplish, after a student threatened to bring a weapon into the building just yesterday.

Mark DuPont, Spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, told us, “We have no reason to believe the student even had the means to fulfill their threat yesterday. This is an unfortunate situation, a student maybe in a bad place yesterday.”

Police were called to the school on Thursday after several students overheard the threat.

The diocese could only tell us it was a middle school aged student.

No child was ever in danger, but Blessed Sacrament is home to kids as young as four or five years old, so when administration contacted parents like Angel Sanchez on Thursday, he immediately thought about what could have happened.

“Spend more time with your kids, dedicate time to them,” Sanchez said. “That’s really important. Talk to them about things that happen and all that.”

Sanchez has a 5-year-old son who loves going to school at Blessed Sacrament, and is confident the police and staff will do their job.

“The way the security is here, I’m OK. I feel comfortable,” Sanchez said.

The diocese that runs the school said that every effort has been made to keep students happy and safe in class, whatever the cost.

“Parents are rightful to be concerned for their student’s safety. We take the safety of our students, faculty and staff as our top priority. That’s why we have zero tolerance,” DuPont said.

The student responsible has since been suspended until the police investigation is complete.

In the meantime, the school is keeping the focus on the other boys and girls ready to learn each day.

“We have no reason to feel there will be any more to this,” DuPont said.

Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this story both on-air and online.

