WMass preparing to 'spring forward' this weekend

Sunday, the clocks move forward an hour and lawmakers in some states - including the Commonwealth - are considering keeping Daylight Saving Time year-round.

Massachusetts is preparing to spring forward.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will jump to 3 a.m., but what if we weren't to fall back ever again?

"It is too stressful to change the time," said Jerzy Letkowski of Springfield.

This month, Florida is taking steps to make the change. Lawmakers approved a bill that keeps Daylight Saving Time going throughout the year.

The bill now sitting on Florida Governor Rick Scott's desk and Western Massachusetts residents said that they think it's the right choice.

"I'd like it to be the way nature made it. That's all. That way, it's just what it is year-round. We don't have to worry about changing clocks around or whining about losing an hour of sleep," said Gary Donicz of Granby.

Kellie Glaze of Westfield added, "It's really hard with kids because they adjust to it hard. They'll be up super early this Sunday versus sleeping at their normal time."

In November, Western Mass News brought you the story that Massachusetts brought the issue to Beacon Hill where a special commission studying the impacts found that the Bay State should make the switch, but not alone.

"Everybody assumed there was energy savings or things of that nature. The truth is we heard from the energy secretary. That's not the case we would save energy if we didn't change the clocks," Sen. Eileen Donoghue said in November.

If Florida moves ahead with the bill, will Massachusetts be next?

The change would mean longer daylight hours during the winter, which people we spoke to are excited about, but there are still hesitations.

"They don't have to go to the bus stop or anything, but that is maybe a concern for little kids that are going to be out in the dark at the bus stop - something to look into for school times," Glaze said.

Letkowski said, "On one hand, it helps. On the other hand, it doesn't."

So could this be the last time we change the clocks? Only time will tell...

