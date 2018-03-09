Local breweries concerned about impact of new tariffs

While President Donald Trump boasts the positives of his steel and aluminum tariffs, some local businesses are concerned.

The president has said the tariffs are a simple way to restore American industry to its former glory.

However, politicians, business people, and other world leaders talk of a trade war.

President Trump is imposing a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.

"Most breweries these days have gone completely to cans," said Steven Bilodeau with Northampton Brewery.

The tariffs take effect in 15 days.

"We're pretty stocked up right now. We've quartered away a pretty large supply of cans, so it wouldn't affect us for another year or so," Bilodeau added.

So, what does all of this mean for you?

"Any bump in price for your core supplies is gonna up the price for the final product," Bilodeau explained.

The tariff makes foreign products more expensive, therefore boosting domestic producers.

The hopes is that more businesses would turn to American-made products.

"It's gonna put breweries in a position where they have to decide if they want to up prices for their cans," Bilodeau noted.

Theoretically, the new tariff would be great for American business, but experts warn of a trade war because some countries are now threatening the U.S. with backlash.

The European Union, for example, has suggested the idea of putting on a tax on cranberries, peanut butter, bourbon whiskey, Harley Davidson motorcycles, and Levi's jeans.

"The end game is the customer, who ends up paying part of that, as well," Bilodeau said.

While this could all lead to increased prices in a number of products, for right now, you might just want to focus on beer prices.

"We have to decide going forward if it's advantageous to even up our can productions," Bilodeau said.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.