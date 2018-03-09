Granby man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

A Granby man has been charged by federal prosecutors on child exploitation offenses.

The U.S. Attorney's office said that 35-year-old Jonathan Monson of Granby was arrested Thursday on charges including distribution and receipt of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a minor, and possession of child pornography.

"Monson is alleged to have used a child to produce child pornography, distributed child pornography, received child pornography, and possessed child pornography from February 2018 to March 8, 2018," the U.S. Attorney's office explained in a statement.

Monson was held in custody following an appearance Friday in federal court in Springfield. Another court hearing is scheduled for March 22.

