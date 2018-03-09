Sen. Warren hosts open house at STCC

Hours after reports that President Donald Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren made a stop in western Massachusetts.

The senator held an open house Friday at Springfield Technical Community College.

More than 300 people showed up to see Warren speak this afternoon.

She addressed many topics including Trump's first year in office, North Korea, and the future of our country.

Warren urged constituents to remain politically active and continue to voice concerns on issues in Washington.

She wasted no time addressing the women's marches across the country and said she was proud to see so many women come out in support.

One of the most powerful moments came when Warren told the crowd that the younger generation is really making a difference - just look at what happened after the Florida school shooting.

"We've seen a school shooting, another and another and another, but down in Florida, what do we watch? We watch the 15 year olds, the 16 year olds, the 17 year olds who say 'We are going to make sure our voices are heard,'" Warren explained.

Warren also raised concerns about Trump's expected meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un, saying she believes the dictator will take advantage of the president.

Friday's stop comes days after Warren announced she would donate $5,000 from her own campaign account to each state party as many believe she could be thinking about a presidential run in 2020.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.