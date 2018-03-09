104th Fighter Wing opens renovated hangar

The Barnes Air National Guard Base, along with state and local officials, celebrated the opening of the renovated main hangar Friday.

Governor Charlie Baker, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Congressman Richard Neal were among those in attendance for the ribbon cutting .

It was a truly big day for the 104th Fighter Wing.

The renovated aircraft maintenance hangar includes state-of-the-art equipment that Neal said will better support the work of the 104th Fighter Wing.

It will keep F-15 fighter jets in good condition and prepared should they be called into action.

The hangar was rebuilt with safety and energy efficiency in mind.

One example is the environmental friendly translucent panel doors will save money and provide natural lighting for the work space.

Speakers today included Baker, Warren, Neal, and Massachusetts National Guard Major General Gary W. Keefe.

Base officials said that they're excited to put the new hangar to use and are dedicated to continue protecting our country,

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.