Westfield to welcome Olympic gold medalist Kacey Bellamy home on Saturday

The city of Westfield will give a warm welcome back home for USA Women's Hockey player and Olympic gold medalist Kacey Bellamy this weekend.

Bellamy and the USA Women's Hockey team brought home gold in the 2018 Winter Olympics last month in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

On Saturday, a parade will kick off around 9:30 a.m. where Bellamy will be escorted by the Westfield Police and Fire Department.

The parade will begin towards North Elm Street, down the Great River Bridge onto Elm Street, around the green, down south Broad Street, and will end at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Westfield on 28 West Silver Street.

From there, Bellamy will be inside the Boys and Girls club gymnasium for a public meet and greet.

Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan and Congressman Richard Neal will also be there to welcome Bellamy home.

Watch Western Mass News Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. on ABC40 and FOX6 to get a glimpse of the action.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.