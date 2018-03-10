Police: Raid in Pittsfield ends with 3 under arrest

(left to right: Marcelle King, Jayce Jones, and Joseph Barnes)

Three men are facing multiple charges following a raid by police in Pittsfield Friday that resulted in officers allegedly finding firearms and drugs including heroin.

Chief Michael Wynn alerted Western Mass News about the search warrant on Saturday.

Marcelle King, 30, Jayce Jones, 27, and Joseph Barnes, 31, were taken into custody by police in the early morning hours on Friday. They are all from Pittsfield.

"...Members of the Pittsfield Police Department and Berkshire County Special Response Team executed an early morning search warrant at 76 Lincoln Street," explained Captain Jeffrey Bradford, representative for the Pittsfield Police Department.

What police recovered during the search warrant, ended with the trio in handcuffs.

Police say King was charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card, and Receiving Stolen Property +$250.

Jones was charged with Cocaine, Possess to distribute, and Drug Violation near School/Park.

And Barnes is looking at several charges as well including Cocaine, Possess to Distribute, Subsequent Offense, Drug Violation near School/Park, and Heroin Possession.

All three men were arraigned in Pittsfield District Court on Friday.

