The annual Cammer Cup Fundraiser kicked off in Springfield on Saturday night.

The event was founded to raise money for a good cause -- the CHD’s Disability Resources Sled Hockey program.

The Western Mass Knights sled hockey team took on a local celebrity team, including Western Mass News’ own Jeff Cramer.

The game took place at the MassMutual Center before the Pink in the Rink Night, where the Springfield Thunderbirds faced off against the Utica Comets.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.