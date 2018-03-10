21st Annual Jazz Festival continued in Holyoke

The 21st Annual Jazz Festival continued today in Holyoke.

This year’s festival, hosted at Holyoke Community College, featured guest artist Jeff Holmes.

The renowned composer and musician is Professor of Music and Director of Jazz and African-American music studies at UMass Amherst and has played with the Amherst Jazz Orchestra.

Holmes was joined on stage by his wife, jazz vocalist, Dawning Holmes.

The two-day festival featured several concerts, jazz clinics, music workshops and jam sessions.

