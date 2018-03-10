Turners Falls High School holds poll for new nickname

MONTAGUE, Mass. (AP) - A western Massachusetts high school is asking members of the community to help pick a new sports mascot after dropping its Native American-themed nickname.

The task force charged with finding a new mascot for Turners Falls High School has published a poll on its Facebook page so residents, alumni and students can choose from among 16 semifinalists.

The Gill-Montague Regional School Committee, over the objection of many residents and alumni, last year decided to drop Indians.

The semifinalists have been whittled down from an original list of more than 130 suggestions.

Task force member Alana Martineau tells The Recorder the goal is to pare the list to three or four finalists and put the matter to a community-wide vote.

Among the semifinalists are Blue Herons, Coyotes, Powertown, Snappers, and Thunderbirds.

