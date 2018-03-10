Heavy police presence reported in Hatfield

Western Mass News is reporting a heavy police presence tonight in Hatfield.
State Police are on scene as a number of cruisers are surrounding Bridge Lane.
We have a crew on the scene. Stay with us both online and on-air for the latest details.
