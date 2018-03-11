Burned body discovered in Hatfield, investigation underway

Authorities are investigating the death of an individual who was reportedly on fire last night in a field in Hatfield.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office a burned body was found in one of the fields on Bridge Lane.

"We did respond last night about 9:30 for a person on fire in a field at Bridge Lane in Hatfield," representative Jennifer Mieth told us. She said the District Attorney is the lead on the case and that, "...The Medical Examiner will have to ID the victim and determine the cause of death."

Western Mass News saw a heavy police presence last night including both local and State Police. Our crew spotted both marked and unmarked police cruisers at the scene.

Western Mass News confirmed with State Police that they were called in at 9:21 p.m. Saturday.

"...It was to assist Hatfield PD," explained Trooper Curran at the Northampton State Police Barracks. Our crew also saw a helicopter flying high above the field as well. We have reached out to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office as we continue to follow this developing story. Bridge Lane is a dead end road, which transitions into dirt leading into farm land that goes right up to the Connecticut River.

Police remained on scene for hours until nearly 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.

