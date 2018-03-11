Investigation underway after burned body discovered in Hatfield

Authorities are investigating the death of an individual who was reportedly on fire last night in a field in Hatfield.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that Hatfield Police responded to a location off of Bridge Lane around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a reported fire.

Bridge Lane is a dead end road, which transitions into dirt leading into farm land that goes right up to the Connecticut River.

"Upon arrival, officers located a deceased human body on fire in a field," Carey explained.

Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office, added that members of their department were also called to the scene following a report of person on fire in a field on Bridge Lane in Hatfield.

Western Mass News saw a heavy police presence on-scene Saturday night including both local and State Police. Our crew spotted both marked and unmarked police cruisers at the scene, as well as a helicopter flying high above the field.

Police remained on scene until nearly 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.

Carey noted that the Medical Examiner's office will be determining the official cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation by state police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office, with assistance from the state fire marshal's office and Hatfield Police.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and provide any updates as they become available.

