A mostly sunny and seasonable day today. More snow possible early this week

Today looks like the pick of the weekend with lighter winds and slightly warmer temperatures. Confidence is increasing that another coastal low could bring accumulating snow to the region late Monday night and into Tuesday

A weak ridge of high pressure will bring mostly sunny skies to the area today. A few fair weather clouds may work in during the afternoon but temperatures will be on the seasonable side as highs top out in the lower 40s. Another cold night is on the way tonight with mostly clear skies and lows falling back into the lower and middle 20s.

Our weather pattern remains unchanged going into next week and we are watching low pressure move toward the Carolina coast on Monday then become a stronger coastal low. Forecast models are coming into agreement bringing this storm closer to the southern New England coast which could means accumulating snows for much of Massachusetts with higher amounts to the east, though track will be critical.

An upper level low will then move down from the great Lakes Tuesday to Thursday, keeping us chilly and unsettled with lingering snow shower chances. By the end of the week as this low moves out, our temperatures will finally moderate.

