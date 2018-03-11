Police look for missing teen from North Adams

Police in North Adams are looking for a missing teenager.

Authorities say 15-year-old Jeffrey Adams has been missing since March 1st when he fled from a case worker.

He is described as being 6'3 and weighs 140 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

"We are looking into helping the family in getting Jeffrey home safely. Please contact the Police Department with any information leading to and assisting in returning Jeffrey home to his family," explained North Adams police.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4944 ext.1

