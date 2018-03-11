Springfield officer transported following accident overnight

A Springfield police officer and one other person were transported to the hospital overnight after a cruiser was rear-ended.

This happened on Parkwood Street and Sumner Avenue.

Luckily, both suffered only minor injuries. This according to Lt. Henderson with the Springfield Police Department.

She told Western Mass News they have since been treated and released.

The accident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Further details weren't released.

