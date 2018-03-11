Springfield officer transported following accident overnight - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield officer transported following accident overnight

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News file photo) (Western Mass News file photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A Springfield police officer and one other person were transported to the hospital overnight after a cruiser was rear-ended. 

This happened on Parkwood Street and Sumner Avenue. 

Luckily, both suffered only minor injuries.  This according to Lt. Henderson with the Springfield Police Department. 

She told Western Mass News they have since been treated and released.

The accident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Further details weren't released. 

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.