Serious accident in North Brookfield after vehicle goes airborne, crashes

A serious crash in North Brookfield is under investigation after a pickup truck reportedly hit a pole and went airborne before crashing into some trees leaving the man inside trapped.

We're told the individual was rescued by firefighters and flown to the hospital via 'LifeFlight.'

The accident happened mid-morning Sunday on Oakham Road.

Western Mass News spoke with North Brookfield Fire Chief, Joe Holway about the crash. He confirmed for us that the pickup truck went airborne after striking a telephone pole.

"(The vehicle went) a good distance through the air...like 80 feet, hit some trees," explained Holway, "We responded with actually 2 sets of Jaws (of Life) and extricated him."

Mutual aid came from East Brookfield and Brookfield as well.

"North Brookfield EMS along with Brookfield EMS handled the patient. Brookfield Fire Department also responded with their Jaws to assist," Holway told us.

There was no one else in the vehicle.

The current condition of the man wasn't immediately available; however, the Fire Chief says they chose to 'LifeFlight' him "due to the amount of impact there was."

"The town of East Brookfield covered the 'LifeFlight' zone," Holway said.

Police are investigating this crash.

"Reconstruction team up there now investigating and then National Grid is there still doing repairs, going to be there all day," Holway noted.

This was at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Western Mass News has reached out to police for more information. No word yet what caused the pickup truck to crash.

